Ekiti APC Guber Primary Suspended Amidst Violent Protests, Votes Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governorship primary of the Ekiti All Progressives Congress has been disrupted by the suspected thugs loyal to some aspirants, forcing the suspension of the exercise.

The hoodlums stormed Oluyemo Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti, the venue of the exercise, engaged in violent protest and reportedly smashed ballot box on the ground and scattered the contents.

It was gathered that the aggrieved party members and supporters of the aspirants complained that the electoral process was being manipulated.

Following this, the suspected thugs broke loose and disrupted the voting. The security officials at the venue were shocked with the unexpected attacks, a situation that made them to have difficult time in restoring peace and order.

The Director General of the Babafemi Ojudu Campaign Organisation, Mr. Ranti Adebisi, in an interview alleged that election has been compromised.

Sequel to this, the voting which started at about 4:30pm was suspended indefinitely.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Primary and Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State, confirmed to the newsmen that the initial rains that heralded the day would not disturb the exercise.

A total of 33 aspirants including the Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals Dr. Kayode Fayemi and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on political Matters, are jostling for the APC ticket.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed July 14 for the State governorship election.

