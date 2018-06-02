Ekiti: Bamidele in Stable Condition After Shooting at Fayemi’s Rally

…Bullets Removed Successful After Surgery, Aide Says

A Former House of Representatives member, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele is said to be in stable condition following a successful surgery in which bullets were removed from his body.

Bamidele was shot on Friday by a mobile policeman in Ado Ekiti at the rally of the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Three other party members were also wounded in the shooting. Though reports say one the party members has since died from the gunshot wounds.

Confirming the health status of Mr Bamidele, his aide, Ahmed Salami, said in a WhatsApp post: “thank God Almighty…Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (M.O.B.) is fast recuperating; Bullet removed! He is in a stable condition.”

Please follow and like us: