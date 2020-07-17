Ekiti Cancels Reopening of Worship Centres; Announces New Date

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti State Government has shifted the date for re-opening of religious centre from Friday, July 17, to August 14, 2020.

The State Commissioner Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, made this known in a statement issued Friday.

Dr. Yaya-Kolade indicated that the Government decision was a reflection of the CAN which confirmed that given the present situation, it was clear that most of the religion centres lack the variables stipulated by the Government for reopening.

Recall that the religion places have been scheduled to reopen once in a week, effective from Friday for Muslims, July 17 and on Sunday July 19 for Christians.

Still, the statement issued Friday countered the planned reopening.

The statement reads in part: “The latest communique of CAN is indicative of the fact that worship centres are not yet ready to comply with conditions stipulated as guidelines and conditions set out by the government for reopening of worship centres.

“In view of the foregoing, the State Government has shifted the date for the reopening of worship centres to August 14, 2020 to give the worship centres enough time to meet the prescribed conditions for the reopening.”

As a mark of preparation for reopening, the Commissioner disclosed that fumigation of religious centres remains a prerequisite for reopening, warning that it should not be done in contravention to the Ekiti State Environmental Health and Sanitation Law.

The Health Commissioner also announced that those between the ages of 1 -12 and 65 and above are exempted from attending any congregational programme in any religious centre because of their vulnerability.

“The churches are permitted to hold their programmes once in a week and should last for just two hours” Dr. Yaya-Kolade stated.

The churches and mosques were shut in late March, as one of the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 virus.