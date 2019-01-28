W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ekiti Election Tribunal Upholds Fayemi’s Victory

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, January 28th, 2019


By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti State Election Petion Tribunal in Abuja has upheld the victory of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The Tribunal in a unanimous ruling struck out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate and immediate former Deputy Governor of the State, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka and subsequently upheld Fayemi’s victory.

Fayemi contested under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incumbent Governor was declared the winner of July 2018 poll with a total of 197,459 votes, as against 178,223 votes recorded by the Petitioner – Prof Eleka.

 

