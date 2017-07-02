Ekiti Governor, Fayose Sacks Cabinet

By Ayo Balogun

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has dissolved his Executive Council.

Fayose’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

“All the former Commissioners are directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

“The Governor thanked the former commissioners for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours” the statement said.

Barely two weeks ago, Fayose’s counterpart in Rivers Nyesom Wike made similar announcement without giving any reason for his action.

