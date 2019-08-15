Ekiti Govt Shuts 5 Illegal, Quark Hospitals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti state government has shut down five illegal hospitals in the state for operating without approval and a license.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, announced the closure during an unscheduled visit of the Medical Anti Quackery Committee set up by the state government to the hospitals.

He warned residents of the state against patronising quack doctors who operate in unauthorised hospitals in the state.

The commissioner was represented during the exercise by the Director, Hospital Services and Training, Dr Rufus Adetoye.

“The intention of the state government through the committee is to stamp out quackery in the state and to prevent the way innocent people are being killed by unqualified medical personnel and hospitals,” she said.

She disclosed that unqualified doctors were discovered in some of the hospitals visited, adding that this informed the closure.

Some of the health facilities sealed included Omole Hospital, Adedamola Hospital and Divine Citadel Hospital, all in Ado-Ekiti, as well as Divine Hospital and Maternity Home in Ilawe-Ekiti.

Please follow and like us: