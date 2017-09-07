Ekiti Guber: Adeyeye Resigns EKSU Job Over PDP’s Endorsement of Fayose’s Deputy

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apparently due to the latest political twist especially with regards to the State’s 2018 Governorship election, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Adedayo Adeyeye has resigned his appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

The PDP chieftain’s action has been linked to his ambition to contest the gubernatorial election which will hold in June 2018.

Prince Adeyeye Wednesday through a group named Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAMM) upon being informed about the State’s PDP stakeholders’ decision, kicked against adoption of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s Deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola as the party’s consensus candidate for the coming election.

The adoption has been speculated to be at the instance of Governor Fayose, as the event held in the State’s House, in Ado Ekiti, the State capital.

In the meantime, the PDP Publicist said he had informed Fayose about his decision via a proper channel.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Government has accepted the resignation of Prince Adeyeye and announced his replacement.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to Ekiti Government, Dr. Modupe Alade, the State thanked Adeyeye for his contributions to the University and wished him well in his future endeavours.

In his place, Governor, Fayose, has approved the appointment of Mr. Dele Adesina (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution. The appointment the statement takes immediate effect.

Please follow and like us: