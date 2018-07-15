Ekiti: APC Candidate, Fayemi Leads; Wins in 7 Out of 8 LGAs Announced

…As NBC Shuts Down State Radio, TV Stations

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The results of the Saturday Ekiti Governorship election are being collated and with the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the early lead.

As at midnight, (Sunday), Fayemi’s party – the All Progressives Congress APC has been declared the winner in seven out of eight LGs so far announced, at the State INEC collation centre in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

So far, the APC candidate has won in Irepodun/Ifelodun (Governor Fayose LGA) with (13,869 to 11, 456); Ilejemeje; Ido-Osi (12,342, to 11,145); Moba (11,837 to 8,520); Oye (Fayemi LGA) (14,995 to 11,271); Ijero (14,192 to 11, 077); and Gbonyin (11,498 to 8,027).

However, the PDP candidate, Prof. Olusola-Eleka and Governor Fayose’s Deputy won with a slight margin in Efon Alaye LGA with (5,172 to 5, 028).

As the collation is still underway and the results from the remaining eight Council areas are being collated, the Ekiti REC, Prof. Ganiyu Raji has cautioned that INEC has not officially announced the official final results, saying that all the results being posted on the social media should be discountenanced.

Prof. Raji who affirmed this in a statement issued late Saturday night reiterated that INEC would announce the official result at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has shut down the Ekiti Broadcast Service (BSES) for allegedly breaching some provisions of the Broadcasting code.

The Commission Director of Broadcast Monitoring Mr. Armstrong Idachaba announced the closure of the state-owned radio and television late Saturday.

Amstrong cited Governor Ayodele Fayose’s breach of the Electoral Act and Broadcasting Code, using the two stations.

The NBC official alleged that Fayose was found going around to announce results in favour of his party’s candidate, Olusola-Eleka.

NBC stated: “The commission has taken the decision to curb the continued breach of the Electoral Act and the Broadcasting Code on Political Broadcast.

“The commission is particularly irked by the unauthorized declaration of results by the state Governor in the state Broadcast station.

“This is after he went on air to make malicious and unsubstantiated comments against INEC, the Police and the SSS.”

NBC declared that the closure of the two broadcasting stations is indefinite.

