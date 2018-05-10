Ekiti Guber: Dayo Adeyeye Resigns From PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former acting National Publicity Secretary of the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, has resigned from the party.

Adeyeye announced his resignation Thursday after a meeting with his loyalists and supporters at his campaign office in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The former PDP leader was among the aspirants who jostled for the party’s ticket to contest for the South West State Governorship Election which holds in June this year.

It would be recalled that the incumbent Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka Tuesday emerged the winner of the PDP primary with a total of 1,190 votes.

Adeyeye was declared as the second runners-up with a total of 771 votes.

