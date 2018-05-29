W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ekiti Guber: Ex-PDP Spokesman, Adeyeye Defects to APC, Backs Fayemi

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, May 29th, 2018

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former interim National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Adeyeye who announced his defection Tuesday said his decision was to collaborate with the APC and its candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to win the Saturday, July 28 decisive poll and subsequently rescue Ekiti State.

It would be recalled that the former Minister of State for Works was among the PDP Governorship aspirants who recently contested the party’s primary but lost to the incumbent Deputy Governor Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

Adeyey was aggrieved with the outcome of the primary; alleged foul play and subsequently resigned his membership.

 

