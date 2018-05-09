Ekiti Guber: Fayemi Denies ‘Walking Out’ On APC Leaders at Abuja Peace Meeting

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Governor and an aspirant in the Ekiti State Gubernatorial election under the ruling APC, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has denied reports that he walked out on his party Leaders Tuesday at a mediating meeting in Abuja with other party’s contestants.

Fayemi who is also the Minister of Mines and Steel Development in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode denied the alleged action, stating that there was no basis for him to storm out of the meeting which was called by the leaders to proffer the way forward for the party, on the suspended primary.

Fayemi explained that he could not make the second part of the meeting when it reconvened because he had earlier taken permission from the leaders to attend another meeting.

The statement stated in part: “It is thus worrisome and highly embarrassing reading reports of purported ‘walk out’ on our leaders when nothing like that actually took place.

“We implore well-meaning members of the society and members of our great party to disregard the misleading reports”.

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu led other South West Leaders of the party to the meeting with the 33 aspirants of the APC.

The meeting was said to have ended in a stalemate as the contestants allegedly rejected the Leaders’ proposal to agree on a consensus candidate.

Other APC Leaders at the peace meeting were: former Governors of Ogun and Osun States, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande respectively.

