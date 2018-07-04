Ekiti Guber: Fayose’s Wife Urges Residents to Vote Wisely

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti Governor’s wife, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose, Wednesday called on residents of the South West state to collect their Permanent Voters Cards PVCs and vote wisely on Saturday, July 14, 2018 during the forthcoming Governorship election.

Mrs. Fayose gave the advice when she visited the Ekiti University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital and the State Specialist Hospital, Ikere -Ekiti.

The Governor’s wife urged residents to vote for the candidates of their choice and admonished against actions likely to result in violence.

Mrs. Fayose who paid the bills of over 100 indigent patients in both hospitals, said she would visit the facilities again before the expiration of her husband’s tenure.

The Chief Medical Director of the University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Kolawole Ogundipe, expressed gratitude to Fayose’s wife for her regular visits to the hospital.

Speaking during the visit, one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Samuel Omotayo, thanked Mrs. Fayose for paying their hospital bills, praying God would continue to bless her.

