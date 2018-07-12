Ekiti Guber: INEC Commences Distribution of Sensitive Materials to LGAs

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Thursday afternoon commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for this Saturday’s Ekiti State Governorship election.

Reports confirmed that the materials which were being moved from the Ado, the State capital branch of the Central Bank, (CBN) to the headquarters of each of the 16 Local Governments, were accompanied by fully armed security men.

Long queues of the Independent Electoral Commission INEC delivery Vans waiting for the materials was observed as at 1pm Thursday, at the State’s CBN branch.

The distribution venue was cordoned off by the fully armed policemen.

The State’s INEC Spokesman Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin confirmed in an interview that apart from using the police to secure the materials, the electoral body was also tracking all the vehicles that conveyed them so as to guard against possible hijack.

Gbadegesin added:” All we are doing is to maintain our stand on transparency and openness, even as we also guard against infiltration

” The other reason why we are keeping to our plans and programmes is that we do not want any failure, especially on issues concerning late arrival of voting materials at all voting venues’’. /NAN

Please follow and like us: