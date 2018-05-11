Ekiti Guber: PDP Candidate Eleka Picks Ex-LGA Boss as Running Mate

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in the forthcoming Ekiti Governorship election Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka has announced the immediate past Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of the State, Mr. Deji Ogunsakin as his running mate.

The announcement was made Friday in a Facebook post by the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to Ekiti State Government, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, Mr. Lere Olayinka.

Prof. Olusola-Eleka emerged the PDP flagbearer Tuesday at the end of the party’s primary with a total of 1,190 votes.

However, one of the fallout of the exercise was the resignation Thursday from the praty, of a former acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye.

The former PDP Chieftain polled 771 votes, making him to emerge as the first runner’s up of the primary.

