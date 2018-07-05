W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ekiti Guber: PDP Leaders  Rally Support For Fayose’s Candidate

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, July 5th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP),Uche Secondus, on Thursday urged residents of the state to shun violence  during the July 14 governorship election.

Secondus  made the plea in Ado-Ekiti at a mega rally of the party held in Ado-Ekiti.

The chairman  described the PDP as the party to beat in the  poll, adding that Gov. Ayo Fayose’s support for his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola -Eleka   was based on trust and ability to perform.

Secondus, who described Ekiti as a PDP state, urged the residents to  defend their votes without resorting to violence.

Former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku  also told the crowd that all the developmental projects  in the state had been initiated and executed by the PDP.

Atiku further   said the PDP was on a rescue mission to liberate  Nigerians from the challenge of insecurity.

Olusola-Eleka, in his address, said  his decision to venture into politics was borne out of  a genuine desire to serve the people of the state.

He described his emergence as  PDP candidate as divine, promising to elevate Ekiti from a civil service  state to an industrial hub.

Other PDP leaders at the rally included Alhaji Sule Lamido, a former governor  of Jigawa, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State , Gov. Ibrahim Dankwabo of Gombe, Gov. David Umahi of  Ebonyi and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State.

NAN reports that the rally had paralysed government and  commercial activities in the Ekiti capital as the state government had declared a public holiday in the state. (NAN)

