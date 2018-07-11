Ekiti Guber: Police Announces Withdrawal of VIPs Security Details

By Niyi Adeyi

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Saturday, July 14 Governorship Election of Ekiti State has taken a new dimension as the Police authority has announced the planned withdrawal of the security details of the VIPs, including the Governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose’s and the APC candidate Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

A Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG (Operations), Mr. Habila Joshak, disclosed this Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital while addressing journalists.

The Police boss added that no party would be allowed to hold any political rally which is not approved by the Police until the election is held.

Mr. Joshak who stressed that any political rally without the police approval would not be allowed, confirmed that he was scheduled to work with one Assistant Inspector General AIG of Police, Mr. H.H. Karma and three Commissioners of Police CP, including Mr. Ali Janga, J.B. Kokumo and G.B. Umar.

The senior Police officer specified that each of the three CPs would be in charge of each of the State’s three senatorial districts.

Mr. Joshak also confirmed that the Police authority had already contacted security details of Governor Fayose and Dr. Fayemi as well as other top government officials to report to the Police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti at 6am this Saturday.

He reiterated “We won’t allow anybody to go to the polling booth with armed men, because it will be a breach of the Electoral Act.

“We have contacted them and they have to be here before election commences. This election must not be compromised’’.

“They will be documented and whoever defies this will be sanctioned, because they have been contacted,” Joshak maintained.

