Ekiti Guber Poll: Fayose Picks Deputy as Successor

Photo caption: Prof. Kolapo Olusola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose may have anointed his deputy Prof. Kolapo Olusola as likely successor when his tenure expires in 2018.

This indication arose on Wednesday as the Ekiti People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders which is under firm control of the governor announced Prof. Kolapo Olusola as the consensus candidate for the State’s 2018 Governorship election.

The resolution was stated in a communique issued at a meeting of the State PDP Chieftains held Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The communique which was signed by the Ekiti State PDP Chairman, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase among others, stated: “After due consultation, without prejudice to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), we formally endorse His Excellency, Prof. Kolapo Olusola (the current deputy governor), from Ekiti South Senatorial District, as our preferred aspirant/candidate.”

Other stakeholders who signed the communique were Anifowose Mustapha on behalf of councillors; Alhaji Amuda Sunmonu for Ward chairmen; Mr. Femi Bamisile for the Local Government Party Chairmen; Dapo Olagunju for Association of Local Government Chairmen; Senator Bode Ola for Chairmen of Boards and Parastatals; Dr. Modupe Alade (Secretary to the State Government) for State Executive Council and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Kolawole Oluwawole.

The State’s PDP Chairman, Chief Oguntuase after the meeting told journalists that the party organs would abide by the decision taken by the stakeholders in the overall interest of the party and the entire people of Ekiti State.

Despite the concession, Oguntuase noted that the development would not preclude any member of the party who is still interested in the governorship ticket from contesting.

He also promised open and transparent primary election.

