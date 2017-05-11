Ekiti House Passes Resolution to Probe Fayemi’s Administration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling for the constitution of a Judicial Panel of inquiry into the financial transactions of the immediate-past government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Dr Kayode Fayemi.

According to a statement by its chairman, Committee on Information, Youths and Sports Development, Honourable (Dr) Samuel Omotoso, the House, at its plenary in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, unanimously agreed that the judicial panel should be constituted to make the former governor account for the mismanagement of the resources of the state during his tenure.

Members of the House, including Omotoso, Hon Jeje Samuel and Hon Ekundayo Akinleye, said the State government should be compelled to constitute the judicial panel after the former governor was invited to appear before the House thrice with him shunning the invitation.

Leader of House Business, Hon Olatunji Akinyele, moved the motion for the passage of the resolution and was seconded by the Deputy Leader, Hon Adeniran Alagbada.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Right Honourable (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole, decried the non-appearance of the former governor before members of the House, noting that his actions portrayed him as somebody who is above the law.

Oluwawole lamented the level of financial havoc wrecked by the Fayemi-led administration on the state and promised that the Assembly would perform its constitutional duties to put the state right on track.

