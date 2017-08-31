Ekiti House Suspends Member Fajana Ojo-Ade Over Gross Misconduct

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended the legislator representing Ekiti-East Constituency 1, Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade, for a period of 101 legislative days without pay, in the first instance, “except he shows signs of genuine remorse.”

While on suspension, he is also barred within one kilometre radius of the Assembly complex and he must submit all properties of Ekiti State House of Assembly in his custody to the clerk of the House.

According to a release signed on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Honourable (Dr) Samuel Omotoso, the suspension came into force after the disciplinary committee set up by the Rt Hon Speaker, Pastor Kola Oluwawole, to investigate Hon Ojo-Ade submitted it’s report at Plenary.

Omotoso said Ojo-Ade appeared twice at the sitting of the disciplinary committee in the last two weeks, where he defended himself on allegations of gross misconduct, financial impropriety, failed attempt at removing the Speaker, violence and physical attack on honourable members, as well as bringing the name of the House to serious disregard and disrepute.

Dr Omotoso stated further that the committee, in its report, said that “whereas Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade, a member of the fifth Assembly representing Ekiti-East 1, having been found guilty of gross misconduct against the Ekiti State House of Assembly, hereby committed an offence by breaching the extant rules and standing orders of this honourable House.”

He said the House, at its plenary Wednesday 30th of August 2017, unanimously approved the recommendations of the disciplinary Committee.

Please follow and like us: