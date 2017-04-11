Ekiti Lawmakers Impose N1m Fine on Fayemi Over Failure to Appear Before them

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his refusal to heed its summons, the Ekiti State House of Assembly has imposed fine of N1m on the immediate past State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Dr. Fayemi who is presently the Minister of Solid Minerals was being summoned by Ekiti Legislators to answer questions bothering on alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the state while in office between October 15, 2010 and October 16, 2014.

The fine against the ex-Governor was pronounced during Tuesday plenary in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

