Ekiti Man Gets 6 Months Jail Term for Attempted Suicide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man, Abiodun Ogunbode, to six months in prison for attempted suicide in Ekiti.

Chief Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal, sentence Ogunbode, after he pleaded guilty to attempted suicide.

Ogunbode, had pleaded to the court for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Leramo Caleb, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 27, at about 3 at Odo Ado area of Ekiti State.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 327 of the Criminal Code Cap 16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Caleb urged the court to convict the accused as charged having confessed and pleaded guilty to the offence./

Please follow and like us: