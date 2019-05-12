Ekweremadu Won’t Seek Re-election to Senate in 2023

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West senatorial district has expressed his resolve to retire from the upper chamber of the nation’s National Assembly (NASS) in 2023.

To this end, the lawmaker, who is currently serving his 4th term in office and was recently re- elected for a 5th time during the just concluded 2019 general elections, said that he will no longer seek for re-election to the senate come 2023.

Speaking on Sunday in Enugu during his 57th birthday celebration and 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Nwanneka Ekweremadu, the lawyer turned politician, said it was time to quit the legislature.

He added that his remaining period in the NASS would afford him time to complete ongoing projects he attracted in his senatorial zone, stressing that a new breed politician with shared visions would take over from him at the expiration of the fifth term.

Ekweremadu noted that his 16 years sojourn in the red carpet if the NASS, had been immensely beneficial to the people of his constituency, as it had been a harvest of assorted projects.

He however, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support through the various projects being executed in his senatorial district.

The lawmaker had traced his political journey from his time as president General of the town union of his community, Mpu, in Aninri council area of Enugu state, noting that his political career had not always been smooth.

According to him, his life had been a product of divine grace having passed through political persecution and vicissitude of life.

“I have been scorched and bruised and in all of these, God protected me. This will be my last time as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

He admitted that he may have offended some people in the course of his political career, urging such people to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, and Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical province of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Rev. (Dr) Emmanuel Chukwuma described the Ekweremadu as a perfect gentleman, who had provided leadership at all levels of his political life.

Please follow and like us: