El-Rufai’s Men Demolish Kaduna APC Factional Office

KADUNA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The rivalry between Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State and other powerful politicians in the North West State Tuesday took another dramatic dimension as the factional secretariat of the State’s ruling All Progressives Congress APC was brought down.

The one-storey building of the party located on 11B Sambo Road, was reportedly pulled down at the dawn, precisely around 5am under the watch of armed security men.

The incident occurred less than a week that the faction described itself as, ‘APC Akida’ and the ‘Restoration APC’ opened the office. The Kaduna APC faction is led by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi.

Recall that last Thursday barely 24 hours after the commissioning, the new office was marked for demolition by the men suspected to be Government officials.

The Senator Hunkuyi-led factional APC dared the Governor suspending him (El-Rufai) for six months.

The purported suspension has since been reversed by the Governor’s faction of the party.

