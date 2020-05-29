El-Rufai’s Wife Ruffles Feathers on Twitter Over Comment About Kaduna Killings

By Emmanuel Adigwe, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wife of Kaduna State governor, Hadiza Isma el-Rufai, is trending on Twitter for not using her role as the first lady of her state to condemn the killings in Kaduna last week.

It was recalled that more than a dozen of people were killed last week in Kaduna and trouble started for the first lady in the micro-blogging platform where she celebrated her 80, 000 followers.

She was immediately put on the spot by some as to why she can’t use the influence to call out for an end in the killings and she replied in a tweet stating that she uses the platform for “language, humor and other light-hearted issues”.

She wrote: “I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not part of government.”

Here are some of the reactions she received:

“So, everyone speaking up swore an oath or are related to the government! What happened to humanity? What happened to caring for others… What happened to a mother’s heart… What happened to being a citizen of this country Sorry, but its a pity!” Chineze tweeted.

“Though I’m married to a governor I’m not part of a government’… But did u campaign for your husband to win the election ma? And when you were doing that what exactly was at the back of your mind?” Praise tweeted.

“She has her opinion about the killings in southern Kaduna and I’m sure she is not happy about the loss of lives and if she chooses not to share what she feels with you on social media it is her right,” Tijjani Ibrahim tweeted.