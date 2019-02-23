Election: Armed Men In Military Uniform Kill Govt House Photographer, PDP Ward Chairman In Bayelsa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rampaging Armed men in military uninform have killed a Government House Photographer, Mr. Reginald Dei, and one other person at Oweikorogha, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area òf Bayelsa State.

Dei was killed alongside the Ward Chairman òf the People’s Democratic Party in the area, Mr. Seidougha Taribi.

According to an eye witness account, the two victims of the electoral violence were killed while they were in their houses and waiting for the votes which had been concluded in their Ward to be counted.

The assailants were said to have moved to the houses to victims to shoot them to death

The State Chairman òf the PDP, Chief Moses Cleopas, said in a statement on Saturday that the death of Dei and Seidougha brings the number of those killed by APC thugs, some of who were backed by soldiers, to three.

Moses had said that thugs identified to be working for the APC with the support of some soldiers had besieged the Bassambiri and Oluasiri axis of Nembe Local Government Area, where they engaged operatives in a shootout all night on Friday.

According to him, the attackers lost a member in the attack while several others were injured and taken to the Hospital in Ogbolomabiri and Yenagoa.

He accused former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, and Surveillance Contractors in Nembe, Kodjo, as being behind the violence that rocked Opu Nembe and Bassambiri.

He stated further that the rampaging APC thugs hijacked the electoral materials for the seven wards of Bassambiri and Oluasiri to Darius Hotel for thumb-printing.

Similarly, soldiers protecting the Acting Managing Director òf the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, and thugs disrupted the voting in Agbere, Sagbama Local Government Area òf Bayelsa State.

The materials for the elections were reportedly taken to the residence of Brambaifa thereby igniting an ongoing protest by the youths of Agbere community in front of his residence.

