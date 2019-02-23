W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Election Disrupted, Ballot Boxes Set Ablaze in Lagos

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, February 23rd, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some ballot boxes at Polling Unit 18 located at junction of Ohafia/Ago Palace Way, Okota in Oshodi/Isolo LGA of Lagos State have been set on fire.

The  incident reports that Polling Unit 23 located on Baba-Ewe Street/Ago Place Way was also affected by the fire.

INEC  ad-hoc staff at the polling units, as well as voters who came out to cast their votes, ran away from the polling centres for safety.

A team of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command arrived at the scene to apprehend suspects.

As at the time of this report, the INEC ad-hoc staff and voters  had yet to return to the units.

Also, at Polling Units, 035 and 036 located at  Adeneken Street/Alhaji Olusesi Street Junction and Adeneken Street/ Olusesi, Ago Palace Way,  respectively, a group of young men in tricycle and motorcycles disrupted the exercise by attempting to force voters to vote for a particular candidate.

A team of  SARS also intervened, shooting in the air. The team arrested some suspects.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Zubairu Muazu, confirmed the crisis at Okota, saying that he had ordered the area commander to be on top of  the situation. (NAN)/

