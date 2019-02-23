Election Disrupted, Ballot Boxes Set Ablaze in Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some ballot boxes at Polling Unit 18 located at junction of Ohafia/Ago Palace Way, Okota in Oshodi/Isolo LGA of Lagos State have been set on fire.

The incident reports that Polling Unit 23 located on Baba-Ewe Street/Ago Place Way was also affected by the fire.

INEC ad-hoc staff at the polling units, as well as voters who came out to cast their votes, ran away from the polling centres for safety.

A team of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command arrived at the scene to apprehend suspects.

As at the time of this report, the INEC ad-hoc staff and voters had yet to return to the units.

Also, at Polling Units, 035 and 036 located at Adeneken Street/Alhaji Olusesi Street Junction and Adeneken Street/ Olusesi, Ago Palace Way, respectively, a group of young men in tricycle and motorcycles disrupted the exercise by attempting to force voters to vote for a particular candidate.

A team of SARS also intervened, shooting in the air. The team arrested some suspects.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Zubairu Muazu, confirmed the crisis at Okota, saying that he had ordered the area commander to be on top of the situation. (NAN)/

