Election For Senate President Underway As APC Governors Storm NASS Complex

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Voting has commenced in the Senate to elect new Leadership of the Senate in Abuja.

Senator Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume are the two leading contenders in the election for the post of Senate President.

Earlier, there was disagreement among the Senators-elect with regard to mode of voting – whether voice or open ballot.

Expectedly, Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stormed the National Assembly (NASS) complex, Abuja to witness the election of presiding officers.

The Senate and House of Representatives members are expected to elect the Principal Officers today – Tuesday. The main positions to be contested for are that of the Senate Presidency and Speakership, as well as their deputies.

The ruling party Governors are led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum,  Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Governors who were first sighted with him were that of Kwara, Plateau, Kebbi Osun,  Kano, Katsina, and Nasarawa.

 

