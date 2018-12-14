Election: Nigeria Immigration Warns Foreigners Against Possession of PVCS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2019 general election gathers momentum, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Enugu state Command, has advised foreigners resident in parts of the state in possession of the permanent voter’s card (PVC) to surrender it voluntarily to the organization, or risk prosecution if apprehended.

It urged such non-Nigerians in the state to feel free to return the cards to her various offices in the 17 local government Areas of the state, via the Divisional Immigration officers {DIOs), or bring them to the state Command office in Enugu.

“we will not arrest or prosecute you, provided you returned them voluntarily. I want to use this medium to advise those of you in possession of the PVCs to return them to our various offices, so that we will return them to the appropriate quarters. Because if we discover them with you after this notice and information, you will be prosecuted” the Comptroller warned.

Addressing representatives of non-Nigerians resident in the 17 council Areas of the state during a meeting with them and the (DOIs) on Thursday in his office, the NIS Comptroller in Enugu state, Barrister Sam Chinda, noted that it remains a serious offence for any foreigner residing in Nigeria, Enugu state inclusive, to possess the PVC, or participate in the forthcoming general elections.

“You must also not allow your selves to be induced or use as political thugs by Nigerian politicians during the sections, because if you are caught, you will face the music, make sure you stay away from voting points ” he advised.

He said the Comptroller General of the Service (CGS) Muhammad Babandede, has directed all state Comptrollers to ensure that non-Nigerians do not participate during the polls in their respective Areas of responsibilities.

“The essence of this meeting is for me to know you the leaders of the non-Nigerians in the various local government Areas of Enugu state, as well as pass this information to you for onward passage to your people, because it is possible that some of your people may have gotten the PVCs ignorantly, without knowing its implication,

According to the Enugu NIS boss, whereas, the Economic of West Africa States (ECOWAS), protocol allow or permits citizens of member states to move freely in and out of member nations, such foreigners, while in Nigeria, must be properly registered with the NIS, have valid means of identification, and obey laws of the land.

He, however, harped on the need for the non-Nigerians to always do the needful immediately they come into the country, especially on issue of proper registration with the Service, so as to avoid arrest and repatriation during its routine raids.

“It is only when you do the proper registration and all the necessary things expected of you, that you can get the ECOWAS NIS resident card.

Chinda, had also charged the DIOs to always avoid acts capable of dragging image of the service to the mud, stressing that as ambassadors of the establishment in the 17 council Areas of the state, they must project the image of the organization in good light at all times.

“You must lookout for these non Nigerians in possession of the PVCs in your respective council Areas” adding that they should apply diplomacy in retrieving the cards.

“As you all know, NIS has a great role to play in the 2019 general elections, and that is why we must join hands with the federal government through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make it a huge success.

Please follow and like us: