Election Violence: Kano Police Arrests Over 500 Suspected Thugs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Police Command confirmed Friday that its men have arrested over 500 suspected miscreants across the North West State.

The State Police Commissioner (CP), Mr. Mohammed Wakili, said this while responding in an interview. He stressed the Command was “prepared to deal with anyone who foments trouble, no matter how highly placed.”

He affirmed that ‘’over 500 miscreants’’ have been arrested and still counting, adding that the Command was ready to arrest anyone who makes trouble. He insisted that his men would not allow anyone to ignite crisis before, during after the Saturday, February 16, Presidential poll. “The election is tomorrow; people should go out and vote peacefully. The Police is ready to provide security for all law-abiding citizens’’ Mr. Wakili assured.

On the report on seizure of some ballot papers, the CP said that the news was not true.

Wakili clarified: “The ballot papers were specimens meant for voter education. We are ready to provide security to ensure a peaceful process.”

He also confirmed while responding to a question from some European Union Observers who visited him in his office, that there has been no incident of purchase of Permanent Voter Cards PVC in the State..

Meanwhile, a long convoy of police patrol vehicles was seeing on major streets of the State to beef up security ahead of the Saturday poll. Trailing behind the patrol cars were armed Police operatives in Hilux vans.

