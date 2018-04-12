Electoral Act: Senate Suspends Senator Omo-Agege For 90 Days

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has suspended a Delta colleague, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for 90 days over his comments on the amendment to the Electoral Act 2010.

The Senate had altered the other way – the Bill assent by President Muhammadu Buhari, stating the Presidential poll to hold ahead of the National Assembly NASS.

The suspension followed the upper chamber’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions which investigated Senator Omo-Agege’s comment in line with a petition earlier submitted by the self-exile Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye.

The report which was considered at the Thursday’s plenary found the South South Lawmaker guilty, despite his apology to the chamber.

Specifically, the report recommended that Senator Omo-Agege should be suspended for one year – 181 legislative days.

However, plead by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, that the period should be reduced to six months 90 days was unanimously granted by members of the Blue Chamber.

The reduction was however attached with two conditions, including the withdrawal by the Senator, a case he had filed against the chamber, as well as disbanding the pro-Buhari ‘Parliamentary Support Group’.

It would be recalled that Senator Omo-Agege was elected in 2015 under the platform of the opposition PDP, but during the cross carpeting fray, decamped to the ruling APC.

The Senator was among the Lawmakers who paid homage to President Buhari last weekend at his Daura Kasina home, to condole him on the death of Senator Mustapha Bukar, who was representing his Katsina North Senatorial zone.

