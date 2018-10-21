W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

El’Rufai Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Kaduna Town, Environs

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, October 21st, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna town and environs with immediate effect.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan stated this on Sunday in Kaduna.

He advised residents to comply with this directive, saying “the decision has been taken in the best interest of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has deployed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Taiwo Lakanu, to lead a police intervention force to Kaduna to ensure that normalcy return to the area.

55 people were killed on Oct. 18 crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

 

 

 

