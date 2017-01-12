Embattled Gambia’s President Petitions Supreme Court to Stop Barrow’s Inauguration

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Embattled President Yahya Jammeh has petitioned the Supreme Court sitting in The Gambia not to allow the inauguration ceremony of the incoming president, Adama Barrow to hold.

Barrow is expected to be sworn in on the 19 of January as president of The Gambia.

Jammeh, who had accepted defeat a day after December 1st election is yet to surrender totally despite pleas by the international community.

Just today, President Jammeh, in a petition signed by the new Minister of Information, Seedy Njie urged the Supreme court to prevent government agency from attending the inauguration.

Mr Jammeh also joined the Chief justice of the supreme court in the petition.

Nigeria’ s president, Muhammadu Buhari, along other African leaders are traveling to The Gambia (Friday) to resolve the political crisis rocking the country.

The Supreme Court led by Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle had on Tuesday advised President Jammeh to act on the request of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), asking him (Jammeh) to vacate office before January 19.

Fagbenle, who based his ruling on lack of judges that could handle the case, said “We can only hear this matter when we have a full bench of the Supreme Court.”

On Wednesday, Jammeh had appointed Secretary General and Minister for Presidential Affairs, Musa Jallow as chief mediator between him and the coalition to peacefully resolve the political deadlock sparked by his refusal to accept the outcome of the December 1st election in which he was defeated by Mr Adama Barrow.

