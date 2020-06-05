W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Embattled Governor Obaseki Sued For Certificate Forgery

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, June 5th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More troubles have emerged from embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki as a suit has been filed against him over allegations of certificate forgery.

In a suit filed before a federal high court in Abuja, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu accused the governor of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in classical studies from the University of Ibadan.

According to them, the offence contravenes section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which makes Obaseki “not qualified to run or seek the office of the governor of Edo state” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

Reacting, Alex Ejesieme, counsel to the governor, described the suit as frivolous and irrelevant and he said the overnor and his lawyers are preparing to meet in court.

