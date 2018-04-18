Embattled Sen. Omo-Agege Reacts to Mace Snatching Allegation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Embattled Senator Ovie Omo-Agege whisked away by the police over his alleged role in the invasion of the Senate Chamber was released later by the police.

A statement by his Office confirmed that the Delta Central senator “left the police” after Omo-Agege told the police his “perspective” on the invasion of the senate and removal of the mace.

A statement signed by his Senior Legislative Assistant, Lucky Ajos entitled:”Senator Omo-Agege went to work today like other senators; He did not remove the mace of the Senate

He said: “On Thursday, April 12, 2018, the Senate purportedly suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. However, based on legal advice and his understanding of the current position of the law, Senator Omo-Agege today resumed work and sitting with his colleagues.

“A few champions of the unconstitutional, invalid and tyrannical suspension tried to stop him but those who opposed it welcomed and protected him throughout the sitting. We are grateful to the many distinguished senators who stood by Senator Omo-Agege.

“We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the Mace of the Senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all.

“Following the said media reports on the Mace issue, the Police authorities decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege.

“He has told the Police his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the Police. Senator Omo-Agege trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter.”

“We are also aware of a statement allegedly issued by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi. Without any investigation, Senator Sabi willfully, deliberately and unfairly made very serious allegations against Senator Omo-Agege on the Mace incident.

“We are carefully studying Senator Sabi’s allegations to ascertain their full ramifications. Appropriate responses will follow, as may be necessary.”/The Nation

