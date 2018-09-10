Emerhor, Prominent Urhobo Leaders Endorse Niboro For House of Representative

Photo: Ex-Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Olorogun Ima Niboro (Second from Left)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leader of the mainstream of All Progressives Congress in Delta State Olorogun Otega Emerhor and prominent leaders from Ughelli South, North and Udu Local Government Areas on Sunday endorsed the immediate past Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Olorogun Ima Niboro to represent the good people of the Federal constituency in 2019.

Speaking on Sunday at the endorsement, Olorogun Emerhor said the people of the area should support Olorogun Niboro for House of Representative because he knows Abuja and Abuja knows him and can hit the ground running as their representative.

He described Niboro as a humble, loyal and result oriented, and a man who loves his people and can protect and represent their interests.

Also Speaking at the Meeting, the Chairman of the APC in Ughelli South Local Government Area Chief Digbame Ubu said the time is ripe for Olorogun Niboro to represent the good people of the constituency. According to him Olorogun Niboro is well known nationally and internationally, will be a plus to the federal constituency when elected.

On his part, Olorogun Niboro while expressing his desire to represent the Federal constituency said a committee of friends contributed money to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms. He appreciated the committee of friends for the sacrifice and assured them of adequate representation when elected.

Olorogun Niboro described Olorogun Emerhor as a dependable leader who any politician can rely on anytime any day.

“I have come here to present myself to my leader and the leadership and members of the party in my federal constituency. I have all that is required to give our people the needed representation.”

“I have been engaged in the politics of this country for some years now. I have served as Chief Executive of a Federal Government Agency, I made my mark”

“I also had the privilege of being a spokesman for a former Vice President and President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have tasted both offices and I gave Nigeria my best”, he said.

