Emir of Rano in Kano State is dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Emir of Rano in Kano State, Amb. Abubakar Tafida, is dead.

Alhaji Kabiru Alasan, the Turakin Rano and member, Rano Emirate Council, confirmed hat the monarch died on Saturday after a brief illness at the age of 74.

Alasan, who is also a member representing Rano-Kibiya-Bunkure Federal Constituency, said that the Emir passed on while on admission at the Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Nasarawa.

He said that Tafida was earlier referred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) on Friday, before he was moved to the Nasarawa Hospital.

Alasan added that deceased survived by two wives and 17 children.

Tafida was installed Emir of Rano in 2019, sequel to the creation of five emirate councils by the Kano State Government.