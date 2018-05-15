Emulate Late Isaac Boro, Bayelsa Govt Tells Ijaw Leaders

…Says Boro Believed in Selfless Sacrifice for The Common Good

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has challenged Ijaw leaders to emulate the ideals of the late Ijaw Freedom icon, Major Jasper Isaac Adaka Boroh.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson described the late Boro as a hero who lived a selfless life and died in the pursuit of emancipation of the oppressed Niger Delta region in a statement to commemorate the 50th anniversary celebration of the late icon.

Iworiso-Markson said that Boro was ahead of his generation and was motivated into taking the risky path of the pursuit of freedom for the Ijaw Nation and indeed the Niger Delta because of his interest in the general good.

The Commissioner said that the 50th anniversary celebration of Boro should be a period for stocktaking on the Niger Delta agitation for resource control, equitable and fair process of resource allocation, the demand for fairness and accountability in the Nigerian Federation.

The spokesman of the government noted that Boro was being celebrated 50 years after because he did not trade the general interest of the Ijaw people for the promotion of his personal interest.

He stressed that Ijaw Nation and indeed the Niger Delta would not remain the same if the younger generation of leaders could put into practice the ideals for which Boro lived and died.

Iworiso-Markson stated further if Boro had been alive, he would have been in the forefront of the support for the implementation of painstaking reforms designed to reposition the civil service in Bayelsa for efficiency and productivity.

He said further that Boro’s ideals being celebrated 50 years after his death would not support ingrained corruption, payroll fraud, age falsification, certificate forgery, multiple employments, and other immoral and criminal acts in Bayelsa.

The mouthpiece of the Bayelsa Statee Government added that a true hero and lover of the Ijaw nation would not support the antics of the vicious network of greedy people whose activities had hampered the development of Bayelsa, the homeland of the Ijaw people.

He said, “without doubt, the late Isaac Adaka Boroh was a true hero of the Ijaw Nation. He was a leader who lived and died for the ideals which he believed would lead to better standard of living for his deprived.

“Boro was the example of a leader who put the general interest above his personal needs. That explains why he left the prestigious University òf Nigeria Nsuka to participate in a dangerous process of struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta.

“Today should be a day for introspection. The leaders of the Ijaw Nation and the younger generation of leaders have a duty to emulate the uncommon qualities of this great hero of our land.

“In Bayelsa State, the government is battling with the implementation of reforms. The question to ask is: Would Boro have supported this move to rid Bayelsa of fraud and the endemic diversion of funds meant for development?”

He said that the quest to ensure a holistic implementation of the reforms in the public sector by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson would continue in honour òf the ideals of Boro.

