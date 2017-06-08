England Defeat Italy to Reach First Final of FIFA U-20 World Cup

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – England has made it to the final, for the first time, of the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in South Korea beating Italy 3-1.

The English side dominated the second half with new Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke who scored twice through a calm equalizer and a long-range strike.

Everton’s Ademola Lookman netted the second goal, from six yards out at 77 minutes of the decisive match.

With the historic feat, Paul Simpson’s boys will now play Venezuela in Sunday’s final in South Korea.

England finished top of their group, which included a thumping 3-0 win over six-time champions Argentina.

Earlier, Manager Simpson said that reaching the final would be “massive” and their approach and style of play was “changing everyone’s perception of English football”.

