Enugu 2023: Group Says Nsukka Zone Should Retain Guber Seat

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As agitation for which geo-political zone will produce the next governor of Enugu state in 2023 begins in grand style, a Socio-political group under the platform of Igbo Nsukka United Front (INUF) has said based on existing zoning arrangement in the State, it will still be the turn of Nsukka Senatorial District to produce incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s successor.

Director General of INUF, Hon Chinamer Onyeke, who stated this in Nsukka weekend, while speaking with newsmen, said that the district would use dialogue and negotiation to convince political stakeholders and residents of Enugu State that second round governorship zoning in 2023 should start from Enugu North.

African Examiner reports that the incumbent governor, Ugwuanyi, hails from Nsukka senatorial zone. Meanwhile, the people of Enugu East senatorial zone are already clamouring that it’s their turn to reclaim power in 2023.

He said: “the first round of the governorship zoning in Enugu State started in 1999, and will end in 2023 and second round will start.

“From 1999 to 2007 Enugu East senatorial district produced Dr. Chimaraoke Nnamani as governor, Governor Sullivan Chime from Enugu West Senatorial District governed the state from 2007 to 2015 .

“Then the present governor of the state , Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from Enugu North Senatorial District started in 2015, and will complete his tenure in 2023,”he noted.

According to the INUF boss, “since Enugu North was the last in the first round one of the governorship zoning it will be unfair for it to be the last again in the round two of the zoning that will start from 2023” he argued.

“Enugu North senatorial district having over 60 per cent of the state population was unfairly treated in 1999, as the governorship rotation could have started from the district since it has the highest population in Enugu State.

He posited that “Enugu North district producing the governor in the round two of the governorship zoning is the only way to correct the unfair treatment and anomalies of 1999,

Onyeke who was a former Supervisor of Works in Nsukka council area, hinted that membership of INUF cut across the six local government areas that made up Enugu North senatorial district.

“The agenda of this front is to ensure that the district is given its rightful place in the state. INUF will resist any form of marginalization of Nsukka people as well as ensure that the district was not short changed again in the political equation in Enugu State In 2023, urging members to be always law-abiding and ensure due process in all they do.

” We believe using negotiation and diplomacy in achieving our goals but if they fail we will resort to legal means since the group is a peaceful and law-abiding group.

” We are not against anybody political ambition in Enugu State but the aim of the group is to ensure Nsukka district is given its rightful place as well as attract more development.