Enugu 27Km Road: Ekweremadu Hails FG On Rural Road Construction

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has applauded the Federal Government in its efforts at building critical road infrastructure to boost agriculture and economic diversification in Nigeria especially in rural communities , including his home state, Enugu.

The lawmaker, who represents Enugu West senatorial district in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s national Assembly NASS, stated this weekend when he inspected the ongoing construction of the 27-kilometre Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburumbu-Nara Road, with a spur to Oduma, in Aninri council Area of Enugu sate, which will gulp about 2.5 billion naira.

Ekweremadu, noted that lack of access roads to evacuate agricultural products had remained a huge setback for agriculture in the rural communities across the Nigeria , thereby leading to wastage, while also making farming appear an unprofitable ventures to many.

According to him, “It is well known that the beneficiary communities of this road project are food baskets. They are especially good at rice production and palm produce. They also are also very good at groundnuts, palm cassava, fruits, and so many others. They are capable of hosting value-adding companies to farm products.

“Unfortunately, there has been no access road to evacuate their farm produce or encourage value-adding firms to set up around the communities to boost agriculture and help diversify the economy and create employment. Lack of access road has resulted in wastage and economic loses.

“So, we approached the Federal Government with a request to construct this vital road and we have been on it for some years now. Today, we are happy that the Federal Government has made good its promise to construct the road to boost agriculture and economic diversification agenda.

“We are also happy that a capable and credible construction company is handing the project. We believe it will be concluded within the scheduled timeframe to open up these food baskets to the rest of the nation and investors”.

Ekweremadu, therefore, urged the project communities to continue to cooperate with the construction company to make the work easier.

Speaking at the event, the Controller of Works for Enugu State, in the Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing, Works, Engr. Oluropo Oyetade, represented by the Resident Engineer, Engr. Clement Ogbuagu, said the Federal Government was committed to extending democracy dividends to every part of the country.

He assured the communities that government would deliver a durable road through the contractor. He promised close and strict supervision of the project to ensure full compliance with every project detail stipulated by the Ministry.

In his remarks, the General Manager Arab Contractors, the firm handling the project, Engr. Mohammed El-Eldaros, promised to deliver the project on schedule and in line with the high standard stipulated by the government in the contract.

