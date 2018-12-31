Enugu APC Accuses Ex-Senate President, Nnamani Of Anti-party Activities

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All progressive congress APC Enugu State chapter, has accused one of its chieftain and former Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani of working against the party’s success in 2019.

It alleged that Nnamani has been working for the PDP instead of the APC.

The Chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, in a statement Made available to newsmen on Monday in Enugu, challenged the ex-Senate boss to clarify a recent statement he made while commissioning a four-room building with the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He equally demanded Nnamani to explain why he could not campaign openly for the APC’s governorship candidate for the 2019 election, Senator Ayogu Eze, but was telling the PDP governorship candidate that “a good product markets itself” and promised that when the time comes he will say where his “people belong.”

The statement read thus: , “This is very misleading. Could it be that Sen. Nnamani is so ashamed of his political party that he could not canvass openly for the party?”

Dr. Nwoye added that the APC in Enugu State had observed Sen. Nnamani’s double standard for far too long, adding that the party can no longer fold its arms and watch him de-market the APC in Enugu State.

“We deplore this attitude of being APC in Abuja and PDP in Enugu State, how can the Vice Chairman South APC Presidential Campaign Council feel more comfortable in the midst of candidates of the PDP than amongst APC candidates almost on the eve of an election.?”

The Chairman, said that Nnamani was surrounded at that event by candidates of the opposition PDP for various offices, and wondered what signal he was sending to APC’s supporters in Enugu State.

“This is a man who has just been unveiled as the Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council romancing and hobnobbing with the opposition party and making insinuations that his people would vote for the opposition.

“It is these same people that go to Abuja to mislead the authorities that the PDP governor in Enugu State is working for Buhari. Nothing can be farther from the truth. How can the PDP Governor work for Buhari when he is still busy campaigning for PDP Presidential and National Assembly candidates?”

The Chairman said that APC is very strong in Enugu state and the South East zone urging the authorities in Abuja to ignore the self-serving misinformation being propagated by PDP apologists like Nnamani who market the story that the APC needs some help from PDP in the South East in order to reelect Buhari.

“How can people who are so scared of their impending loss of election be the same people being touted to help the APC? We want to say it loud and clear that the APC will sweep the polls in Enugu State.

According to him, “We don’t need anybody to help us. Buhari will score over 90% of the votes that will be cast in the South East”, he said.

He, however, warned Nnamani that the party will not hesitate to commence disciplinary action against him should he persist in anti-party utterances and activities, urging him to retrace his steps forthwith.

Nwoye said “Sen. Nnamani has a choice to make: to remain in the APC or to return to the PDP where it seems he feels more comfortable, insisting that can’t belong to both parties at the same time,”

African Examiner observed that since Nnamani joined the APC family, he has not come out openly to identify with the party in the state, especially during its public outing.

Please follow and like us: