Enugu APC Accuses Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama of Working For Atiku

Photo: Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressive Congress (APC), Enugu state chapter, has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari fight against corruption, saying he should be allowed to actualize his laudable programme of revamping the nation’s dilapidated infrastructure, including using the Enugu Coal to generate electricity.

It urge Nigerians to support the present administration in stamping out the cancer worm, which it noted had remained the bane of the country over the years.

Offor further accused the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama of being disposed to the 2019 presidential ambition of Nigeria’s former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

The party in a statement made available to African Examiner on Monday in Enugu which was signed by the state publicity Secretary, Mrs Kate Offor, reaffirmed its unequivocal endorsement of President Buhari for a second term come 2019.

According to the statement , “Buhari should be allowed to actualize his laudable programmes of revamping our dilapidated infrastructure, stamping out corruption and using the Enugu Coal to generate electricity.

“We wish to inform the media to disregard the malicious statements issued at times on behalf of Enugu State Chapter of the APC by comrade Adolphos Ude. For the truism is that comrade Ude and his cohorts had been suspended for anti party activities, fictionalization and breaking into the state chairman’s office, carting away vital documents.

“They are yet to show remorse or repent for their outright breach of section 21{5} &{6} of the APC’s constitution. They remain suspended and should not be dressed on borrowed ropes” she stated.

Offor added: “we are at a loss on how the Honorable Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, after series of advice by stakeholders is still associating with Comrade Ude and cohorts who are still working day and night to hijack the structure of APC in Enugu State; to feature the 2019 presidential ambition of his Excellency Atiku Abubakar”.

“Therefore the major sin of our state chairman, Ben Nwoye committed is his resistance to this obnoxious ambition to hand over APC structure to his Excellency Atiku Abubakar. No wonder the minister is singling out Nwoye in his so called probe of party finances, especially when he was neither in Enugu during the elections nor participated in APC affairs before his appointment”.

“In sum, it is ironical that while many Nigerians are condemning the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan when she made an open support for Atiku, little did they know that Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyema is covertly Pro- Atiku.

