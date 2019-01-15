Enugu APC Condemns Alleged Burning of PDP Campaign Vehicles

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the All progressive congress (APC) has condemned the alleged burning of PDP campaign vehicles in Enugu, contending that the wave of ‘’sponsored political attacks on politically exposed persons and facilities’’ is unacceptable and highly detrimental to the development of the State democratic processes

It therefore, called on the police and other security agencies to rise up to the occasion and fish out the perpetrators, so as to serve as deterrence to others.

The State chairman of the party Dr. Ben Nwoye, in a statement issued on Monday in Enugu, expressed worry over the development which he described as “worrisome’’ ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the state.

He said: “APC Enugu state chapter, condemns in its entirety this unwarranted “high wave of suspected organized arson, attempted assassination and other political crimes in the state in recent times. We are therefore, calling on the security agencies to rise up and fish out those behind it, no matter how highly placed.

“This uncivilised act indeed underscores the present anthem of Enugu state is in the hands of God and peaceful.

“We have reported to the police the attempt on my life, attacks on our campaign facilities and burning of vehicles belonging to some of our party candidates and a Ward Chairman at New Haven, Nsukka and Abakpa, respectively. We also reported the destruction of our billboards to a serving Commissioner in the state and no arrest has been made.

“Without fear of contradiction, Enugu state is now a comfort zone and safe haven for political miscreants, what is happening today in Enugu State political arena is a sad reminder of the dark days of PDP leadership in Enugu from 1999 to 2007 when Enugu state became a safe haven for hired assassins and political thugs.

“Yet the PDP says Enugu State is the most peaceful State in the country and constantly proclaimed that “Enugu State is in the hands of God.” Unfortunately, the scripture teaches us that faith without work is dead.

The truth must be said, some officials of the present PDP led government in the state are promoters of violence and pretending to be Apostle of peace. They have been involved in recruitments of thugs and cultists in preparation for the forthcoming election.

The ruling party needs to understand that recruitment of restive youths as thugs without legitimate assignment and proper reward is a recipe for disaster.

“One wonders whether the alleged burning of PDP vehicles is related to the internal crisis in the party or could it be that the ruling party in the state has purchased too many rottweilers without proper feeding arrangement.”

“We are also urging the police to take the issue of stage managed arsons and false alarm by certain political party and political actors in the state very seriously.”

