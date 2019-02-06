Enugu APC Crisis: Senator Eze Faults Court Verdict, To Appeal Judgement

…Set Up Campaign Council

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state governorship candidate of the All progressive congress APC, Senator Ayogu Eze, has faulted Tuesday’s Abuja Federal High Court judgement delivered against him, describing it as an atrocity, just as he inaugurates his campaign council.

Justice I. Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, had in his judgement sacked Eze, as the gubernatorial candidate of the Enugu state APC, in the March 2nd election.

The Court ordered that one Barrister George Ogara who went to court to challenge Eze’s emergence as the party’s flag bearer be recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the APC candidate.

Justice Ekwo, had agreed with the plaintiff in the suit, that the APC governorship hopeful, was not rightly nominated as the party’s candidate having not fulfilled extant provisions of the party’s constitution.

But, inaugurating his campaign council in Enugu Tuesday evening despite the court verdict, Senator Eze came hard on the judge, saying he had no conscience and had no fear about the future.

He described the judgement as “kabukabu” and an atrocity, assuring his teeming supporters that there was no cause for alarm, saying by God’s grace, the verdict would be upturned by a higher court.

According to him, “they have been battling us from the time of conception, the time of birth, the time of crawling, the time of walking and the time of running.

“I have spoken with our national legal adviser, I have spoken with our national chairman, very soon they will issue statement. They will not recognize any other person.”

He however, accused the ruling People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state of procuring the judgement for Ogara, whom he alleged was planted by the party to destabilize APC in the state” stressing that the plaintiff’s case has no foundation and basis.

Eze told his teeming supporters that the judgement is nothing to worry about, adding that “nothing will stop APC from forming the next government in Enugu state come May 29th, 2019.

He charged the over 300 members of the campaign council led by immediate past governor of the state, Barrister Sullivan Chime to go into the all the nook and crannies of the state to campaign and spread the good news of hope as contained in his manifesto which is anchored on restoring the state to its lost glory via enthronement of good governance.

