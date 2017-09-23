Enugu APC Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term, Calls For Resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State chapter of the All progressive Congress, APC has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari, for a second term in office, “saying there is no vacancy in Aso Rock come 2019.

It said the decision was based on the human oriented programmes and policies of the president, especially as it concerns the dogged fight against corruption, which has remained the bane of Nigeria development.

The party made this known Saturday in Enugu through the state chairman Dr. Ben Nwoye, who also called for the immediate resignation of Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama over abysmal performance.

Briefing newsmen, Nwoye, urged other presidential aspirants nursing ambition under APC platform, who are being allegedly deceived by certain faceless groups and individuals in the State to be weary of such political hawks, including those that tag themselves integrity group as they are only scheming to drain their pockets.

‎The Enugu state APC boss, described President Buhari as a great reformer and man of integrity who had shown serious commitment towards the development of Nigeria, and redeemed the battered image of the nation among comity of nation.

He said a second term in office would enable the president consolidate on all the good works he has started.

Nwoye, however, explained that the call for Onyeama’s resignation was based on his alleged abysmal performance since assumption of office, particularly during the just concluded 72nd United Nations UN General Assembly in the United states, where claimed the Minister almost messed up Nigeria .

The chairman, reiterated his earlier allegation that the perceived crisis in the state chapter of the party was being sponsored by the foreign Affairs Minister, adding that Onyeama’s appointment has done more harm than good to APC in the state.

“He has not represented us well as a Minister, and that is why the Enugu state APC is calling for his immediate resignation, because he lacks the capacity to serve as a foreign Affairs minister, and above all, he is working against the interest of our president” Nwoye declared.

“The Minister has failed Enugu state and nation woefully, stressing that his alleged continued sponsorship of some faceless groups to destabilise the party in the state as well as drum support for some presidential aspirant is no longer a hidden fact.

“We the Enugu state APC, want to disassociate ourselves from such unknown and faceless groups being sponsored by the Minister, because they are not our members, we don’t know them. There is nothing like concerned Enugu state APC stakeholders, they are only working for their pay master.”

