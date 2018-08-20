Enugu APC Mourns Death of National Woman Leader’s Mum

From Ignatius Okpara, Lokoja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, has commiserated with the national woman leader of the party, Hajia Salamatu Baiwa Umar- Eluma of the demise of her mother, Hajia Zainab Abdulahi.

Late Hajia Abdulahi, who passed on last Wednesday 15th August, 2018 in a private hospital in her community Ayingba, Dekina local government area of Kogi state during a protracted illness, died at the age of 79 years.

During a condolence visit to the bereaved family at Ayingba, Enugu state APC chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who led the state delegation to the visit, described death as a necessary end for every human being, praying God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “we receive with sadness the demise of your lovely mother, and that is why we have come to mourn with you and family. Though, we know how painful and devastated it is to lose a mother, but as believers, we should not mourn like unbelievers

“From every indication, mama was a great woman, and that was why she was able to lay solid foundation for you and your siblings .

“We are here today to mourn with you as the mother of all progressive women in Nigeria” Nwoye stated.

Responding on behalf the family, the APC national woman leader, who was a former Director in the federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN , had expressed appreciation to members of the Enugu APC for coming to share in their pain.

“I consider this visit a great honour, because you are the first state chapter of our party to pay me condolence. I want to say that I, and my family really appreciate it. I lack words to express my joy on this visit, Mr. chairman, you have done noble.

“My beloved women of Enugu APC count on me always, I will always be there for you, I will continue to be your advocate. but please try to support your chairman at all times for the progress of our great party in your state.

