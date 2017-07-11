Enugu APC Slams Indefinite Suspension on Buhari’s Aide, Others

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, has slammed an indefinite suspension on the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on justice reform, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku and 19 others, over alleged misconduct and violation of the party’s constitution.

The suspension was contained in a notice signed by the Chairman of APC in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye which was made available to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu.

It readS thus : “Notice of Indefinite Suspension for Violation of Article 21 (A) (v) of our Party Constitution.”

According to the document, “APC national secretariat has been notified of their suspension.

The affected individuals have 7 days from the date of this Notice to appeal their case.

“The affected persons are barred from attending any function organized or sponsored by the All Progressives Congress. Any member of the public dealing with them as members ‎of APC does so at their risk.”

Others suspended members are, Adolphus Udeh, (Deputy Chairman), Lolo Queen Ngozi Nwankwo (Woman Leader), Mr. Ikechukwu Oloto, (Youth Leader), Mr. Louis Okolo, (Assistant Secretary), Mr. Sydney Eze (Former Financial Secretary) Mr. Ebere Okolo (Former Treasurer), among others.

