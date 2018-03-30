Enugu Arms Mop-Up Yielding Positive Results -Police

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

….Recover 148 Arms, 206 Cartridges in One month

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recent directive given to all state Commands of the Nigerian police force by the Inspector-General, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to commence recovery of prohibited firearms in their areas of jurisdiction, has started yielding positive result in Enugu, as the Command has so far recovered a total of 148 arms and 206 cartridges within the last one month.

Mr. Mohammed Danmallam, the state Commissioner of police, (CP) disclosed this to newsmen while displaying the recovered arms and cartridges at the Police Headquarters, in Enugu.

He aid the items were recovered through “stop and search operations’’ within the state, only one gentleman came over to me two days ago to surrender his arm.

Danmallam, noted that “As you might recall, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, recently directed all the state commands to commence recovery of prohibited firearms.

“I also use this opportunity to advise those still holding back their illegal arms and ammunition, to surrender it to the command,’’ he said.

The Enugu state police boss, stated that a total mop-up of all illegal arms and cartridges would check the incidence of terrorism, insurgency, herders/farmers clashes, militancy, oil bunkering and violent conflicts in the country.

He, however, reiterated that anybody caught with illegal firearms and ammunition or do not come forward for his arms to be re-verified and revalidated would be prosecuted inline with the relevant laws of the land.

African Examiner reports that the recovered displayed arms are, 10 AK-47; 30 pump action guns; 33 locally made pistols single barrel and 36 locally made pistols double barrel, 3 revolvers locally made cut to size short gun, 11 barrater pistol and 25 locally made single barrel long guns.

