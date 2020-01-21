Enugu Can Thrive Without Federal Allocations, Says Ugwuanyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State says his administration can thrive without revenues from the Federal Allocations.

He said that the state could thrive because the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state had improved.

Ugwuanyi said this on Tuesday in Enugu during the launch and public presentation of the Revised Enugu State Business Agenda (SBA), an initiative of the Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Association (ECOBPA).

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said that his administration had implemented reforms to increase the state IGR.

The governor said that the narrative of the state as a core civil service domain had been changed to include a state that was renowned for business.

He said that the state was only behind Lagos State in IGR, adding that the administration had blocked all revenue leakages.