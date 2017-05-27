Enugu Children’s Parliament Hails Ugwuanyi, UNICEF Over Child’s Right Act

From IGNATIUS OKPARA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Speaker of the Enugu state children’s Parliament, Miss Nkem Oragwu, has expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for passing the child’s Right Act into law, after it lingered for over 16 years, even as she harped on its full implementation by relevant stakeholders.

While also applauding the United Nation’s Children Education Fund, (UNICEF), Enugu field office and the state Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development for their roles towards its passage, she stressed the need for the law to always be respected and obeyed in the state.

The Speaker, who spoke on Friday when she led other members of the parliament to the UNICEF Enugu field office on a thank you/advocacy visit, stated that the law would be meaningless if it is not implemented by all stakeholders.

According to her, the visit is part of activities scheduled by the parliament to mark this year’s international children’s Day slated for Saturday 27th,

2017, with the them: Child protection and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):Issues and opportunities.

African Examiner learnt that the Enugu children will be joining their counterparts across the globe to mark the international children’s day at the Nnamdi Azikiwe sports stadium Enugu, the Enugu state capital.

Welcoming the Children parliamentarians earlier, Chief of UNICEF Field office Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, had expressed joy that after several years, of obstacles, Enugu children now have a law that will shield and protect them from all forms of societal harm and abuses.

He said: “for us in UNICEF, we are committed to providing you the necessary support at all times, assuring that the foreign organization would make sure that all relevant stakeholders gets copies of the law.

In her brief remarks, Enugu state Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Peace Nnaji, equally joined the children in commending the state Governor for assenting to the law, describing Ugwanyi, as a children friendly governor.

She noted that prior to the passage of the Act, UNICEF, had tagged Enugu sate as a non child friendly state, but expressed happiness that the notion has now been corrected.

